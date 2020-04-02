Facebook Messenger is now official in Windows and Mac. The integrated messaging service of the mother social network –which is not the only one to the credit of Mark Zuckerberg, also owner of WhatsApp and Instagram–, arrives at the desktop in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic to facilitate communications among the millions of users who do it. use daily.

From the company itself they assure that over the last month they have experienced an increase “of more than 100% in people who use their desktop browser for audio and video calls in Messenger”, a phenomenon caused by confinement and also experiencing by video conferencing applications like Zoom. The new tool will allow to exploit the full potential of the application in a new format that will be especially attractive, they reveal, to enjoy possibilities such as group video calls.

Facebook Messenger on the desktop

In addition to the possibility of connecting video with several friends at the same time, Facebook points out that another of the benefits that comes with this service is the synchronization of messages between the mobile app and the new desktop app. In this way, you will always be up to date with the latest news. Of course, and how could it be otherwise in the middle of 2020, the software comes with two essential features for any self-respecting internet user: a dark mode that allows it to be used in environments with unfavorable lighting conditions and a GIFs search engine.

The new Facebook Messenger for desktop is found already available for download both in Windows and in the Apple operating system through the Microsoft Store or the Mac App Store, respectively.

👇 More in Explica.co