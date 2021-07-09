Chastain, Isaac and the reinvention of a classic. First trailer of ‘Secrets of a marriage’

HBO has released the first trailer for ‘Secrets of a marriage’, the North American remake of the prestigious 1973 miniseries by Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman, which in turn, let us remember, had a reduced-length film version for its theatrical release, where it had an enormous critical and public success.

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain lead the cast of this Media Res and Endeavor Content production written and directed by Hagai Levi (co-creator of ‘The Affair’) that basically tells of the disintegration of the marriage of a now American couple.

In addition to starring in this television remake to premiere next September, Isaac and Chastain also serve as executive producers along with Amy Herzog, Lars Blomgren, Daniel Bergman, Blair Breard, Michael Ellenberg and the aforementioned Levi.

Let us finally remember that Isaac and Chastain previously coincided in ‘The most violent year’, the wonderful and highly vindicable 2014 film written and directed by JC Chandor in which by the way, they were also husband and wife.

