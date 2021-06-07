Chastain and Garfield, unrecognizable in ‘the Eyes of Tammy Faye’

TO Jessica chastain Y Andrew Garfield It is difficult to recognize them in the first images of ‘The eyes of Tammy Faye’. The star of ‘The darkest night’ plays the famous televangelist in the biopic that tells of her own life. People magazine has shown her and Garfield as Tammy faye Y Jim Bakker.

The film was inspired by the documentary of the same name that showed the Bakkers rise to fame on their Christian television network and the final downfall due to a sex scandal.

Chastain’s transformation into Bakker took four hours every day, but the transformation is amazing. Chastain has spoken of Bakker as an iconic figure within American culture: “I was so impressed with her and her story … What I liked most about Tammy is her ability to love. I knew what it felt like to not feel important. and I didn’t want anyone to experience that. ” He also commented on what he had learned about her in his ten years of research on the character. “Here’s a woman that I had an idea of ​​because of what I was fed on her. Even the mascara running down her face. Actually, there’s not a single picture of her with mascara running down her face. But people always he turned her into a clown and punished her for her husband’s mistakes, that throughout history women have been victims of men’s sins. “

The film will hit theaters in the United States on September 17, and its premiere in Spain is scheduled for September 24re.

Searchlight Pictures

