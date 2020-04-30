The hierarchy dictated by the Austrian GP, ​​the first in the championship, will be the one that prevails this season – or what remains of it – and the next. Whoever lags behind in the Red Bull Ring runs the risk of losing a lot in both championships.

Yesterday, the Technical Working Group – without the presence of Ross Brawn – reached an agreement to freeze the chassis, the gearbox and the suspensions in Austria, which should be preserved this year and in 2021. Only aerodynamics will be allowed to be touched, as well as It will have two ‘wildcards’ to modify the areas that are deemed convenient, within a restricted list of possible interventions for 2021.

And by 2021, at Pirelli’s request, possibly some small aerodynamic changes will be introduced, for example in the flat bottom, so that the aerodynamic load does not increase. The reason is clear: Pirelli will continue to use the 2020 tires in 2021, and these are from last year. The increased aerodynamic load would subject the tires to a greater effort than what they had established at the time of their design and this would have consequences on the life of the tires, the degradation and even represent a safety problem. For 2020, Pirelli has already said that higher pressures than last year should be used, but neither the teams nor the tire manufacturer believe it is appropriate to go further in this field.

What seemed to be one more Byzantine discussion, which usually occurs in the governance of F1, was solved fairly quickly, after the initial dabbling in which each one tried to minimize their strengths and increase their value rivals.

This decision will force all teams to make a titanic effort from the moment that work can be resumed in the factories and the simulations will multiply because the Red Bull Ring must be reached as well prepared as possible.

It is clear that the system can work from the point of view of limiting expenses, but it remains to be seen if it is effective from the point of view of competitiveness. The “token,” “joker,” or “wildcard” system did not have the desired effect on the engines and was quickly dismissed. And there is another reason for concern: it will be much more difficult to recover the assigned land, which will also translate into less money from commercial rights.

From all this it can be deduced that Force India may be the most benefited from the teams that last year were ‘B’. At least that must be clear from the Barcelona tests. And that Ferrari may have difficulty getting closer to Mercedes and Red Bull. But all this will be necessary to corroborate it in Red Bull Ring.

