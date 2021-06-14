Chase talks about creating and growing a small business in Los Angeles

Have you ever dreamed of having your own business? If so, you are not the only one. You are among the 60% or more of Americans with the same aspiration.

The good news is that there are resources to help you make your dream come true. The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected Latino-owned businesses, but it has also prompted many companies to launch much-needed racial equality initiatives to support long-term economic growth and recovery in historically underserved communities. Our team at JPMorgan Chase, for example, has set aside 15,000 loans and $ 2 billion in equity for Latino and African-American owned businesses that have been neglected for too long.

Small businesses have the power to drive local economies, job creation, and community development. But for them to be successful, it is critical to provide small business owners with the capital, knowledge, and tools necessary to start and grow a company.

We met with Jonathan Morales, our Head of Community Banking for California Community to discuss [su] experience supporting business owners at every stage of their company’s journey. Check out our conversation for tips, lessons learned, and more on how to work with Morales and the team at our local Chase branch at 4401 Crenshaw Blvd to start or grow your business.

What is the most important thing a new entrepreneur should know when starting

a business?

Morales: A fundamental understanding of what it takes for the business to be successful is a good starting point. In my experience, I have found that there are some determining factors that can help you be successful:

A reliable network– Having a mentor or being able to talk to someone who has done this before has been valuable to many of my clients. Whether it’s asking questions, talking about ideas, or just offering general support, there are amazing professionals right here in the local community. You can complement a strong local support network with Chase workshops, discussion boards and summits, as well as our massive Chase for Business mailing list and social channels, where you will find regular updates on available learning and creation opportunities. of contact networks. Chase for Business offerings are great both for increasing your business management knowledge and for growing your network beyond your community here in Los Angeles.

A banking relationship with your bank representative: Banking is based on banking relationships, so I highly recommend and welcome you to visit our Crenshaw Blvd branch or schedule a digital appointment to start cultivating a banking relationship. We are continually asking local Latino entrepreneurs about their experiences and pain points, including questions like, “What are your biggest obstacles to financial success?” and “how can we help you overcome them?” The more we know about where you are having problems, the more we can help you find a solution.

Knowledge of operational tools– From digital payment systems to automated billing, there are countless technology-based software and service offerings available to simplify many aspects of running a business. Digital media and marketing tools have also been a game changer for many of our clients, as they seek to reach and attract more clients.

Access to financing and loans: Starting a business costs money. Startup expenses can include everything from licenses to new equipment. Fortunately, there are alternatives to cover these costs entirely on your own, such as loans, grants, lines of credit, and other capital aimed specifically at Latino entrepreneurs.

Financing is very important, in relation to your previous point. How do most business owners raise capital and what options are available to Latino business owners specifically here at The Angels?

Morales: In addition to the traditional options and types of equity that I mentioned earlier, we have reserved low-cost loans specifically for Latino-owned businesses. Many small business owners right here in Los Angeles can get loans pretty quickly by working with our team here. When you come, simply ask us about the process to obtain the financing you need and we will explain step by step all the options you have, from loans to lines of credit, including your eligibility and the advantages and disadvantages of each. We strive to present you with all the options, even the ones you didn’t think were right for you at first, to give you all the information you need to make the right decision for you and your business.

You mentioned the importance of a strong network and support resources. Given the disparities in business ownership among Latino communities, what support do you offer that is specifically tailored to address the unique needs of this community?

Morales: Our local community manager at the Chase Crenshaw branch is connecting with Latino communities in Los Angeles to increase awareness and utilization of available resources, and is also organizing networking events and workshops. neighborhood enrichment programs to help local entrepreneurs start or grow their businesses. These events (virtual for now) are great for connecting and networking with your local community, and for taking better advantage of all the tools and options at your disposal.

If you’re inspired to jump in and start your own business, consider visiting the Crenshaw Branch to find out more about the tools, resources, and capital that are at your disposal.