The Dominican artist Charytín Goico announced her support for the candidate of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Luis Abinader, affirming that she feels « very proud to be part of this wonderful team, which will carry our beloved country and all its people forward «

Then he added: « Up Luis and Raquel I support you with all my heart !! #elCambiova ».

Instead, Abinader expressed « very happy to have in the change team a Dominican pride such as Charytín Goico. Many thanks to La Rubia de América for the trust placed in me and @raquelpenavice. With the support of Dominicans like you #ElCambioVa « .

The Dominican Republic will hold the presidential and congressional elections next Sunday. Abinader, Gonzalo Castillo and Leonel Fernández lead the electoral preferences, according to the surveys.