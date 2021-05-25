Charms up close, Daniella Chávez lying down shows us

Charms up close, Daniella Chávez, lying down, shows them off to us | INSTAGRAM

The precious Chilean model, Daniella Chávez really enjoys the fact that her fans feel so pampered by her, her photos and videos so attractive placed on your profile Instagram.

On this occasion the beautiful young woman was in charge of remembering one of her sexiest swimsuits and the one that his audience liked the most, so when we saw the video we could realize why.

That’s right, it is a small video in which the Chilean influencer zooms in on her charms and tapes herself from the front of her pink-and-white swimsuit with a checkered pattern as if it were a picnic.

The swimsuit was only in charge of adorning her charms in a perfect way and helping the young woman to show off her charms in an incredible way, entertainment that lasted a few seconds but that was gold for those who really follow the young woman.

Daniella knows that she has millions of followers and is always looking to have more, so she is trying hard not to miss a single moment when her audience can enjoy her company even for a few moments of the day.

In fact, just now in her Instagram stories, she uploaded some videos talking with her audience and making a proposal in which she wants all her fans to participate and for her to select one of the best videos she receives.

It is an initiative that she had after having talked a bit about practicing self-esteem and gratitude, she wants you to upload a story thanking you for something in your life and that you tag it, she will select the video that she likes the most.

In Show News we will continue to rescue the best information, the results of this dynamic and of course all that incredible attractive content that Daniella will continue to produce for us and better and better, of course she is always ready before the professional camera.