Charms up !, Andrea Legarreta challenges the 50 with curves | Instagram

Beautifull!. Andrea Legarreta continues to challenge at 50 and training pilates harder than ever to keep her charms up and as beautiful as ever. This is more than clear in the photograph that he has published on his Instagram account.

The beautiful wife of Erik Rubin He shared on his social networks an image in which he was captured face down and raising one of his legs, this position in addition to demonstrating the stability and strength of his legs worthy of a footballer, raised his charms and showed his curves in all their splendor.

The conductor of the Today Program She was in her Pilates class, a discipline that she constantly shares that she practices and has given her more than spectacular results, since even 20-year-olds would like to look like the beautiful Andrea Legarreta.

With different positions, Galilea Montijo’s partner has been sharing on her Instagram that she is close to turning 50 years old, but that age is just a number and that is the message she wants to send to her most fervent followers.

Andrea Legarreta is one of the most beloved faces on Mexican television and one of the celebrities who has found the farthest from the scalpel, despite her age she looks much younger and there is no evidence of interventions on her face.

Unfortunately, what is giving more to talk about today is not the figure or the face of Andrea Legarreta Martínez, but the photographs that circulate on social networks where you can see her husband with a famous influencer.

The images show that they were very amused partying and there are those who say that Andrea’s marriage could be unstable, who does not appear in any of the photographs that circulate.