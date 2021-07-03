Charms Showdown! Jen Selter overshadows Yanet García on video | Instagram

Recently both celebrities They were shown together on social networks and this undoubtedly caused a revolution on the internet, since both Yanet García and Jen Selter They are one of the girls with the best later charms.

The fitness model Jen Selter and Yanet García managed to steal the sighs of their admirers on social networks with very few clothes.

The truth is that when it comes to raising the temperature of the networks, Yanet García is an expert on this subject.

It may interest you: Beautiful sunset, Yanet García inclines charms and says goodbye to the Sun

He knows the exact way to steal the sighs and glances of many of his followers, and that is how, from this platform, Yanet has let us see his exercise routines, the trendy swimsuits for this summer and also shares the better vibes so as not to neglect our intentions to have a healthier body like hers.

However, during these days, the former weather girl has been seen with the famous influencer Jen Selter, known for having the best peaches in the world and also for her exercise routines.

That’s right, Yanet García has been sharing photos, videos and even reels with the American fitness model and influencer Jen Selter, where the two have shown that she has a heart attack figure and the best outfits to do some sporting activity; which has left fans of the former weather girl sighing.

In the same way, Yanet and Jen raised the temperature of the camera’s social network by uploading a reel in which we can see them in bodies with the same model of transparencies and applications of quite attractive pink flowers in much of the garment.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO OF JEN AND YANET GARCIA.

So far the video that has 146 thousand likes and lets us see the best way to wear a garment with transparencies this summer, since although there are other options in colors such as black, Yanet and Jen showed that white is an alternative very cool when you want to be attractive without neglecting discretion.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

In another video they were also seen covered with nice unicorn robes, and in both models caused excitement only a few microseconds, since immediately after a little twerking step they said goodbye to these outfits and showed themselves with the tiny and spicy garments.

This is how Selter and García showed their worked bodies and stylized figures while posing on their backs on the balcony of an apartment in a skyscraper in the United States.

It should be noted that Selter is one of the most popular fitness models on social networks because through this means she usually shares her fitness classes and some sports tips, and on the Instagram social network she has more than 12 million followers.

It may interest you: In mini shorts and blouse, Maribel Guardia looks incredible and beautiful

And last but not least, Jen became even more known for being the ‘creator’ of an exercise to tone the famous ‘peach’ using the body weight of athletes as a tool.

For her part, García is also known as the sexiest Weather Girl in the world and has also become a benchmark in fitness.

The Mexican and American met in New York, in addition to sharing photos and videos, they also promote an exercise application.