Charms out of the water, Alexa Dellanos modeled in the pool

The beautiful american model, Alexa Dellanos has not stopped spoiling her followers in Instagram and on this occasion we will tackle a photograph that did it perfectly, in which he appears coming out of the pool and taking his charms out of the water so that the camera can capture them.

That was how the pretty daughter of Myrka Dellanos managed to attract the attention of many new users who reached his official profile of social media where you place attractive photos to keep your audience happy and enjoying your beauty.

The photo already has tens of thousands of likes and more and more she gathers as well as comments where they flatter her, they compliment her and of course they express their great support and love, something that she quite likes to receive and that she makes her feel very loved and cared for, motivating her to continue with her work as model and influencer.

But not everything ends And well, the young woman has also been very active in her stories, sharing a little bit of her daily activities, such as that she was with one of her best friends and fellow model Lyna Perez, like another friend who had not introduced us yet but is also just as pretty.

Of course, he also attended one of his favorite places in the world at the beach and spent some time there taking the opportunity to take a photo and to announce that he is responding to all the messages that his fans send him.

It seems that Alexa Dellanos is very committed to growing and keeping her fans interacting with her profile, thus feeding the algorithm that will surely be recommending other users to follow her.

Of course he was also enjoying the pool because apart from taking the picture he was bathing very comfortably in the water enjoying the rays of the sun and the good weather in his city, since lately it had been too cool to walk in swimsuit for life.

Do not miss the attractive photos and upcoming publications of Alexa Dellanos in Show News, where we rescue the best for you to enjoy and continue to meet the young model, who will surely continue to improve