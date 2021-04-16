Charms on the cover, Apolonia Lapiedra reveals attractive photo | INSTAGRAM

Surprise after surprise is what the beautiful Spanish model actress, Apolonia Lapiedra has given us, revealing some of her favorite photographs from her last photo shoot with the production company Blacked.

This time the beautiful spanish He revealed to us the photograph that was selected for the cover of what could be the new magazine in which the entertainment film production company will appear.

In the snapshot we can see the model wearing a set as attractive as she is embroidered and an elegant mobile lingerie that made her charms shine to the fullest in a tremendous pose that she chose to model.

Her fans quickly liked her and commented supporting the young Spanish woman who is in one of her best moments in her career, enjoying the fruits of her great effort and work.

After participating in so many films and being recognized worldwide, Apolonia Lapiedra is now enjoying collaborations with various brands, such as the one she collaborated with to make a toy for men based on herself.

There is no doubt that he has much more prepared for us and he will always continue to surprise us, keep an eye on Show News and do not miss his news, curious facts and all that information that he will reveal to us in the near future about his new projects.