Charms on set, Celia Lora shows off from Acapulco Shock

Surely you will already meet the beautiful mexican model Celia Lora, who has become a sensation after her appearance on Acapulco shore the MTV Reality Show in which the party and the lack of control take over the screen.

On this occasion we will address a couple of photographs in which the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora was in charge of sharing how her look was for the program of Acapulco Shock and it was broadcast yesterday Thursday by the same channel MtvHowever, this section is about some guests sharing their ideas and reacting to the best moments of the Reality show and of course the new chapters.

Best of all was the pretty dress she was wearing to the mexican his fans were completely impressed and in love with seeing his charms in said leopard outfit that’s how it is with a print animal print That made her look great, beautiful and above all very presentable for the program.

The likes began to arrive quickly his publications of Instagram Well, there the two images were placed in one of them meeting 50,000 likes and in the other only 12,000, but these figures may vary depending on the type of photo you share.

It is very important to mention that in the photograph in which she appears practically full body, she was the one that received the most attention and how not to do it if she has one of the most liked figure on the Internet.

But that’s not all because these pieces of contents They are only a small preview of what you could enjoy if you watch the complete program, because there Celia shares her beautiful personality and of course her great beauty of the television cameras that are dedicated to capturing said entertainment program.

However, the content that its fans enjoy the most is the one that it has on its exclusive content pages and it is worth mentioning that it has four of them in all with different elements and contributions so that you can pay a subscription and since you enjoy it completely you can try the other three.

Celia Lora has been practicing modeling a lot inside her home and has also been looking for the best backgrounds to take pictures, always thinking of her faithful audiences who do not stop supporting her on their social networks and on the Internet in general.

In Show News we will be bringing you its best content and of course we will present you the most flirtatious photographs of Celia Lora, in addition to the advances she makes for her Onlyfans and also the occasions when she places a discount for that page so that you can take advantage and pay much less than the others.