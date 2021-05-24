Charms in the air, Ana Cheri and her friends pose from behind! | Instagram

The model and social media celebrity Ana Cheri surprised her fans next to several friends who, like her, were face down in the pool on some inflatables.

The charms of both Ana Cheri like those of her friends, they were left a bit exposed, each one looking very flirtatious and daring.

Along the video that was shared on her Instagram account five hours ago, the model is next to four friends, wearing all different styles of swimsuits.

Although the beauties have their backs, it is not difficult to identify the beautiful businesswoman, it seems that her derrier is unmistakable in addition to her beautiful tanned skin.

In case you cannot identify the beautiful Cheri, she is the one who wears a pink swimsuit that, like her friends, is lost among her later charms.

The place where the five beautiful girls are, seems to be the house of Ana Cheri because on several occasions we have enjoyed seeing her on her Instagram content with this beautiful and desert scene that has witnessed several flirty photos and videos.