Charms in sight, Cynthia Rodríguez is quite a red queen | Instagram

The Red Queen!. The host of Venga La Alegría, Cynthia Rodríguez, wore really elegant and beautiful. The singer also wore on the screen with a complete outfit in red pants.

The stunning outfit that perfectly framed the beautiful silhouette of Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend has a prominent transparency on the upper part with sparkles that left the charms of the famous TV Azteca in sight.

Cynthia Rodríguez complemented her style with her long straight hair and her red lips that increased her beauty. This is how the famous woman appeared in the competition of the Hoy program and posed for a couple of photographs on her social networks.

The publication shared on his official Instagram account 19 hours ago has exceeded 80 thousand reactions, but definitely the one that attracted the most attention was that of Rivera, who drew attention with his “the one in red.”

Many consider that the relationship between Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez, both former academics, is really strange, as they assure it is only an image, since they assure, the singer would have other preferences, as Javier Ceriani has commented in Gossip No Like.

In this same YouTube program of great fame, it has been commented that Rodríguez would be the protégé of a TV Azteca executive, with whom she would have a relationship and who supports her in her artistic career.

It was also commented that the host of Venga La Alegría is not pleased, because her dream is not television, but music.