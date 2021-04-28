Charms in sight! Anastasia Kvitko wears a white swimsuit | Instagram

It was through Twitter that Anastasia Kvitko delighted her followers thanks to the content she shared, while she was enjoying the sun on the beach using a swimsuit two-piece white.

The Russian model whom many know by her nickname “The Russian Kim Kardashian“She constantly delights her fans, on Instagram because on Twitter she is not very active.

Although the photo is not recent when entering his account of the micro bloggling service you can see it almost immediately, he published it on March 22, 2017.

In the image you can see the beautiful model and businesswoman sitting on the sand on a towel, it seems that there are several people around her, but the photo only focused on her.

In the description of his image, he greeted his followers and mentioned that he wished they were having an excellent day, he did this in both English and Spanish, because he has several Latino admirers.

Anastasia kvitko She is definitely one of those celebrities that if you met her on the street you would not hesitate for two seconds to turn to see her thanks to her voluptuous curves and adorable charm.