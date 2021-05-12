Charms in dress, Daniella Chávez looks elegant and gala

Charms in a dress, Daniella Chávez looks elegant and gala | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Chilean model Daniella Chávez does not stop surprising her beloved audience with attractive videos where her charms are the protagonists as well as her pretty face and pretty smile that infects with joy.

Today we will address an attractive and flirty video, in which the young influencers show off the camera in an elegant black ball gown that has very interesting embroidery that adorned her beauty in such a way that her fans were even more in love.

That’s right, the young woman has been in charge of conquering her audience with this type of videos and Photos very attractive with which she demonstrates her excellent way of posing for the camera as she has been practicing these modeling gifts quite a bit.

In the video, the young woman stands in front of the camera, she shows off, moves her hair, even sticks out her tongue and walks towards the cell phone to stop the recording for a few seconds that her followers in Instagram they enjoyed it to the fullest.

The model already has more than 14.2 million followers on his official Instagram account and has been rapidly increasing his numbers thanks to these beautiful pieces of entertainment as today and many more that he has been creating for us.

Recently he was practicing a new exercise of talking directly with his fans in the stories and giving them a few tips, for example he recommended that we say nice things to each other in the mirror so that we can improve our self-esteem a little.

It invites us to love ourselves as we are, either physically, mentally, professionally, everything can improve but the most important thing is to accept the current situation and begin to strive to achieve what you want or have dreamed of so much.

There is no doubt that Daniella Chávez is an excellent influencer, model and person in all aspects of her life, she is very beautiful and has an interior, almost as beautiful as her exterior, because in reality she is beautiful and her fans know that she is there to They, therefore, also support it by being there by giving it their likes, comments and interactions so that it continues to grow.