Charms in a swimsuit, Celia Lora puts them in front of the camera

Charms in a swimsuit, Celia Lora places them in front of the camera | INSTAGRAM

The gorgeous model Y Mexican driver Celia Lora not only knows how to get into scandals by giving her opinion on Facundo and everything that the matter entailed, but also continue to share beautiful photos and videos so that their fans can enjoy their beauty.

The beautiful daughter of Alex Lora was in charge of recording with your cell phone one of the most flirtatious videos is that I have recently shared one in which it appears in a swimsuit very pretty wearing her charms in front of the camera for her fans to enjoy.

Of course, she knows all the attention she has and knows that her faithful audience will be grateful for this clip in which, in addition to showing us how beautiful she looks, she was also able to share with us a little about her very pleasant experience of walking in that boat.

You may also be interested: Attack Facundo, Celia Lora, Internet users defend him

The design of your swimsuit It is very interesting and it has some flowers that adorned its beauty even better, a figure that is really appreciated on the Internet and shared wholesale.

In addition to this attractive video, the young woman is also organizing a Give Away in which you can participate if you follow the instructions she left in her stories.

Her work as an influencer never ends and she always takes the smallest of opportunities to share a collaboration with a company that trusts her to communicate her plans or projects.

CLICK HERE TO SEE ITS ATTRACTIVE VIDEO

In addition, she is also creating many videos for her Tik Tok social network where she is dedicated to synchronizing her lips with different very funny audios that she considers necessary to share and that will be excellent pieces of content for those who enjoy watching her.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Of course, he also wants us to write to his Onlyfans an exclusive content page where he shows us highly attractive videos and photos that could not be shared on social networks but there if they have a lot of freedom.

But it cannot fail to mention that Chuck is also participating in the new MTV Acapulco program where he is in charge of reacting to the two chapters of the new season and also to the most conical moments of the Reality Show.

As if that were not enough, he is also in charge of uploading videos to his YouTube channel, starting his stage as a youtuber.And being quite successful in the process, he even shared some of the best comments left in his last video uploaded.