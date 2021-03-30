Charms full of sand, Apolonia Lapiedra enjoys modeling | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Spanish model and adult film actress Apolonia Lapiedra recently announced the new collaboration which is doing with a brand quite liked by Internet users one that you can imagine what it does.

That’s right, the beautiful young woman really enjoys modeling for her fans from the beach with her charms full of sand in a very intense and attractive video, in which he again announced his collaboration with the feel brand, in charge of the creation of one of the innovative products that men have enjoyed the most for a few months.

We do not need to mention what it is about because when it comes to Apolonia you will already imagine what it is about. In the video apart from appreciating her great beauty and the charming way of modeling in front of the professional camera We could also appreciate a beautiful landscape and his fans gave him their likes and also commented congratulations, caritas hearts in love and messages in which they seek to communicate their great love and support.

There is no doubt that this product will surely be a success and Apolonia Lapiedra knows it is willing to continue working and striving to create pieces of entertainment so attractive that they have to be shared among friends.

For her this is a great achievement in her career, because she has always wanted to stand out for doing what she likes and at the moment she is at the peak of her career so practically all that is shuffleboard and fun right now for her.

Some netizens who saw her video thought of Shakira, since her outfit is practically made of sequins, like the ones she uses in her wardrobe.

There is no doubt that Apolonia lapiedra has known how to take advantage of her great popularity to boost her career as an influencer and also take advantage of to collect those subscriptions that come in handy.

If you enjoy the beautiful content of Apolonia, we recommend you not to miss Show News, because here we rescue both its best stories, publications, photos, videos and even promotions announcements for its exclusive content page, where you can see clips and photos much more uncovered than those that places on her social networks apart from having the opportunity to chat with her.