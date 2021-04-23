Charms from the back, Apolonia Lapiedra in behind the scenes | INSTAGRAM

As if it was not enough to address a photograph of Apolonia Lapiedra today we will address two of them, one in which she appears behind the scenes of one of her recordings for her next video clips for adults, an industry in which she is one of the highest representatives of your country Spain, and also another photograph in which he appears posing for the Blacked Production Company.

That’s right, the entertainment parts of the too Spanish influencer They are always of the best quality and there is a group of people who work to make this possible and if we pay attention to the photo shoot we can see that she looks very beautiful with that white outfit she was wearing.

The other photograph in which she appears behind the scenes of her closest entertainment recording to be released on the videos page can be seen with a black outfit that also perfectly adorn her figure.

There is no doubt that Apolonia Lapiedra is the queen of the production of this type of content, so attractive that I cannot avoid being shared among friends, she is an excellent exponent of creation and of course always pampering her audience.

Finally, it is important to say that it has been very successful lately participating and collaborating with various brands in the launch of products based on it, such as a toy for men that was surely a success since its launch.

It should be remembered that Apolonia also participated in a very attractive video that everyone’s temperature goes on the internet in which she appeared with the Mexican model Celia Lora.