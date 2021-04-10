Charms from behind, Celia Lora models from the Motel’s Jacuzzi | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful mexican model Celia Lora continues to be one of the most popular Mexican women right now and one of the influencers more successful also for what it does promotions with various companies such as the one that we will address today.

That’s right, the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora She knows perfectly how to promote a business after having spent months helping different companies to become known and receiving products from her, enjoying them and recommending them after having enjoyed them first.

This time the Mexican influencer attended a motel with which he is collaborating to launch different photographs that serve as promotion as well as to delight the pupils of his loyal fans of Instagram.

The photograph is posted on his official account and he already has more than 200,000 likes and many comments in which his fans dedicate themselves to expressing themselves flattering and write him some creative compliment to try to make me turn to see them.

In the image we can see Celia Lora in a swimsuit very attractive that he could barely with his enormous charms and that he could not completely cover them in order to leave them in view ready to be enjoyed on the screens of the cell phones and computers of his audience, who by the way already number almost 10 million.

It is worth mentioning that he has also just reopened his swimwear store where he sells his own designs and with what he wants his followers to dress in fashion when they go to the beach, having really beautiful designs and quality Really good.

Surely the production of attractive content will not stop and cereal now has much more prepared to continue publishing and pampering that loyal fan base that is always there to support it.

He was recently traveling in Tulum and also managed to share some videos of the hotel where he was enjoying his stay, a very elegant one that by the way was sharing his profile so you can visit it in the near future.

Stay up to date with all their news, curiosities, new publications, photographs, attractive videos and even promotions for your exclusive content here on Show News.