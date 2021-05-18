Charms from Above, Daniella Chávez Captures Her Great Beauty | INSTAGRAM

If there is one thing that beautiful chilean model Daniella Chávez would enjoy taking pictures more and this time she demonstrated it again, capturing her beauty and her great charms from above, placing her cell phone at an angle that left her fans impressed with so much curve and grace to display her breakfast.

That’s right, the beautiful girl was having breakfast in what appears to be a nice and elegant restaurant with one of her favorite dresses golden color and that wavy blonde hair that so fascinates his followers of Instagram. These are two photographs and the first of them shows the table where he was having breakfast and of course the favorite charms of the Internet.

The young woman was having breakfast some strawberries, blue berris, granola and a coffee to start the day with all the attitude and share these beautiful images with your audience.

Well, this is how Daniella Chávez created some very attractive entertainment pieces once again, in what seems to be another glimpse of that photo shoot she did in which she seems to be collaborating with DIOR, because in the cafe we ​​can read the lyrics of the company embodied there.

However, we do not know if this is an official session or simply Daniella is looking to attract the attention of the brand to see if they make a contract together and thus be able to be their representative.

That would be quite good for both her and the brand because the young woman currently has 14.3 million quite loyal followers who are watching her profile, so she gets a lot of likes and that way she could promote any product.

This is the way that many influencers are working on social networks, managed to share the products of companies to millions of people who manage to react to the publications and the young woman manages to make them seek to buy those items that she is wearing.

