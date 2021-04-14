Charms covered with rings, Celia Lora celebrates 10 million | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful influencer model Y Mexican driver, Celia Lora is celebrating having reached her 10 million followers in the social network of photographs Instagram where he has not stopped uploading content for months always looking for the best quality so that his fans can enjoy his beauty.

That’s right, today we will address the photograph with which she decided to celebrate having reached such a number of people who follow her in the application, it is a snapshot in which she appears in a Photo studio without any clothes to cover her, but if a large number of engagement rings that completely covered everything to play saying that she already has 10 million boyfriends or girlfriends.

She also asked her fans to please write her with a flag where they are watching her, to know where the public is from who admires her so much, likes her and who are always there to support her.

For the daughter of Alex Lora It is very important to have your audience happy, entertained and pampered with attractive images of your figure, so it also has an exclusive content page where it is shown much more uncovered than what you can do on your social networks, always looking for photo shoots most creative and the best poses to show off.

It should be remembered that he is also working as an influencer practically every day by uploading recommendations for products that receive the form of a gift or, for example, the photograph in which he appears in a hotel in Tulum promoting that you visit it since those places really lack tourism after everything that happened in the world.

There is no doubt that Celia Lora also practiced for a long time being a host being so successful in that field that she is even producing new programs after having the love office with Celia Lora on MTV she discovered that she had enough skill to do it.

However, the program that made her wait for fame was Acapulco Shore, also from the MTV Channel, where together with her fellow reality shows they had incredible adventures through various ports in Mexico.

