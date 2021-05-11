Charms coming out of the water, Celia Lora wears a swimsuit in Tulum

Charms coming out of the water, Celia Lora wears a swimsuit in Tulúm | INSTAGRAM

Despite the fact that several weeks have passed since his visit to Tulum the beautiful model and Mexican influencer, Celia Lora continues with the promotion of said place trying to improve a little the situation of tourism and also of the company that contract insurance to do these promotions.

This time we will address one of the Top Videos that he has taken regarding his visit to that paradisiacal place one in which apart from having incredible shots made with drone and the most beautiful landscapes possibly of the Mexican region we also have the beautiful woman coming out of the water in a sky blue swimsuit, so her charms quickly caught the eye and her fans enjoyed her to the fullest.

That’s right, the video clip lasts a few seconds but is quite a lot professional and the glimpse we have of the beautiful young woman is priceless so it has also been shared among users so that no one misses it.

He has managed to gather hundreds of thousands of reproductions and tens of thousands of likes as well as comments where his fans express themselves once more to communicate to his favorite model how beautiful it is and how much they love that I upload content for them.

There is no doubt that Celia has improved a lot as an influencer now she treats her promotions in a better way today and always seeks to do it in the most natural way possible, that is why sometimes we can see some videos that are directly recorded on her cell phone by herself .

Many users had commented on this, saying that if it is someone professional, they should have more professional and stabilized videos, however, she does it so that things are more natural and that it feels as if she really wanted to record the videos, although many they know they are part of their job.

Another situation that has not stopped are the promotions that make their stories one in which companies come to her home to give her some products and she shows them, at the same time sometimes she takes advantage of so that the same workers tell us a little more about their services which reach the door of your house and surely you will be interested in more than one.

Celia Lora has also been participating in various programs such as the underworld, other new MTV reality shows and much more as well as her content on her YouTube channel in which she has shown that apart from being the daughter of one of the most famous singers in Mexico As is Alex Lora from El Tri, she also has skills and talents for driving and creating entertainment in which we can always enjoy a little more of her personality.