Charms and spring, Maribel Guardia shows off her body with squares | INSTAGRAM

There is no day of the week that talented and beautiful actress, Maribel Guardia, leave us breathless with the publications you make from your official profiles, in the social media, so the latter was no exception.

The singer of “How rich are the potatoes” appeared very thoughtful, while posing ready for her exercise routine, with which she maintains that inf @ rto figure, and at the same time pampers her fans with an eye socket, in addition, He did not waste time and as usual, he left a charismatic little message at the foot of the Photography.

“Thinking if I’m going to exercise or rather throw myself on the grass to see a tree I send them spring hugs”, was what the beautiful Televisa collaborator decided to share, causing her loyal followers to Instagram They will leave all kinds of messages in the comment box of said publication.

You may also be interested: Show off your charms, Maribel Guardia shines in a flirty dress

Although, we know that the fitness life It is Maribel’s passion, we could also affirm that taking photos for her social networks is an activity that she enjoys a lot, not for nothing, every day that passes at least she publishes one image, with which she keeps her fervent admirers aware of what what he does in the networks.

In the aforementioned publication, we can see the beautiful Costa Rican posing inside her incredible private gym, while showing off her fantastic and well-trained abdomen, worthy of an Amazon deity.

Her flirty two-piece outfit is comprised of a small shorts made of soft lycra and a top that barely manages to cover her chest area, so we can see her splendid abdomen completely exposed, and of course, thanks to the pose , we were able to observe the fruits of his biceps and hamstrings as well.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Wearing a high ponytail, her dark straight and long hair falls down her back, achieving a wholesale look totally sporty, as well as being super comfortable and flirtatious, as is, the beautiful actress from Costa Rica likes to wear them.

This publication has so far reached more than 114 thousand likes and a large number of comments that flatter the beauty of Maribel, in addition to thanking her for the advice and beautiful messages she gives us daily, since the social confinement began, a year ago. anus.