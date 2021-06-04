Charms ahead !, Mia Khalifa dazzles with exotic cleavage | Instagram

Up front and in full view! That is how the beautiful Mia Khalifa decided to show off her charms with a more than elegant style. The social media star showed that coquetry is not at odds with elegance with this exotic cleavage outfit.

The lebanese personality She brought out her most original side by mixing a light-colored blouse and ruffles with funny glasses and a bandana on her head. Mia Khalifa complemented her outfot with huge earrings, chains, bracelets and more, but ultimately, what caught all eyes was her pronounced cleavage.

The style of the blouse worn by the former actress makes her look very elegant; However, it is the original shape of the neckline and its pronounced charms that became the protagonists of photography on social networks.

It may interest you: Succulent angle, Demi Rose shows off her charms and her juice

The webcam model currently claims to be in her best shape, as she can even be seen with “squares” on her abdomen. When Mia had her radical makeover, her followers were concerned on social networks because they assured her she was very thin and could be ill.

It may interest you: Flirty and spectacular, Daniella Chávez wears red lipstick

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF MIA HERE

In the face of criticism, Sarah Joe Chamoun She came out visibly upset to clarify everything and ensure that she is healthier than ever since she decided to change her eating plan and train regularly.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Mia Khalifa reassured her followers by sharing that she should please them as she is healthier and stronger and there is nothing to worry about. The drastic loss of body mass was evident in the famous Lebanese.