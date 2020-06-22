Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Video games are part of the daily life of millions of people and many seek to take their passion for video games everywhere. Hence, there are endless products inspired by the games or consoles that we like the most and in the case of PlayStation in Taiwan there is a keychain that honors the DualShock 4 but also has an interesting function.

A GameRant report revealed that demand for the DualShock 4 design keychain made by the EasyCard Corporation in Taiwan and released this year has been such that more units are already being prepared for release. This product, which is officially licensed by PlayStation, not only has special attention to detail offering a replica of the miniature PS4 controller, but also has the necessary technology to serve as a means of payment.

Thanks to this feature, the keychain can be linked to a financial user account and simply pass it through a reader or sensor in specific establishments for the collection to be made. According to the information, this miniature DualShock 4 is used to pay for access on some public transport lines and to pay at some stores; Successful operation is indicated by the LED at the top turning from white to blue.

The success of the EasyCard Corporation keychain has been such that it went from a sales expectation of 28,000 units to 480,000. Its price is $ 13 USD, but unfortunately it is not a product that is considered outside that market.

What do you think of this product?

Tell us in the comments and follow us on LEVEL UP.

