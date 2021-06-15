Charming in a swimsuit, Alexa Dellanos models from the pool | INSTAGRAM

Right now the true fans of Alexa Dellanos are more than happy and excited with everything you’ve shared on their social networks in just a few hours, wearing different swimsuits of different colors and always thinking of pampering their fans.

We will address two things, the first of which is a publication in your Official instagram the last one you shared in which it appears modeling in a white swimsuit with gold that made it shine to the fullest while enjoying the pool water.

That’s how his fans enjoyed the beautiful piece of entertainment and gave him more than 107,000 likes in just 12 hours, so you can imagine how much it will continue to grow and the great attention it has.

It is also worth mentioning that not only the users who adore her came to comment but also their fellow models who never tire of admiring her and congratulating her for her excellent work.

This is the first but now we are going with something also quite interesting and it was a video that he placed in his stories in which he appears swimming in the pool and coming out of the water to show his charms from behind in some images that have been highly enjoyed.

And how not to enjoy them if the moment he comes out of the water his charms move before the camera in a way that his fans adored and loved because not every day they can see something like that.

But that’s not all because apart from the videos and the photo Alexa Dellanos also took us with her to the gym where she was exercising and showed us exactly how she does it with very tight sports outfits that make her figure stand out perfectly.

There is no doubt that the beautiful daughter of Myrka Dellanos (famous Telemundo presenter) has managed to focus the attention of her fans on her Instagram in such a way that she keeps them communicated and that she shares much of her life but more than anything that she enjoys it a lot .

Stay with Show News so you don’t miss out on the latest curiosities and, of course, attractive pieces of entertainment from the beautiful model and influencer Alexa Dellanos.