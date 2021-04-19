Charming, Harry Styles dresses up as Ariel from “The Little Mermaid”

Charming, Harry Styles dresses like Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” | INSTAGRAM

It is not a secret for anyone that the iconic singer and actor, Harry Styles is one of the most versatile artists within his generation, so much so that we can see him as an elegant cover boy, wearing a dress or characterized in basically any way, even like the very little mermaid ariel.

Recently in Twitter a few appeared Photographs where you can see the really happy English singer, while wearing a beautiful red wig and a fantastic tailored mermaid tail, to look as close as possible to the famous Princess from Disney.

These images have been so replicated that they quickly became a trend in social networks, mainly in that of the blue bird, because thanks to the appearance of these images, users managed to create splendid pieces of entertainment full of humor.

That’s right, hundreds of people decided to create memes with the charming postcards of the British artist, which clearly circulated immediately throughout the internet, bringing laughter and laughter to all corners.

It is believed that the images correspond to a sketch that did not appear when Harry Styles appeared on the famous American program “Saturday night Live” In 2019, these splendid images become relevant because the singer was appointed to play the prince eric in the live action that Disney will make of “The Little Mermaid”, due to the similarity that Styles has with the mentioned character.

But, according to a statement he said on those dates, he could not participate in the production due to scheduling problems and the role was left to Jonah Hauer-King, which is why Styles fans were disappointed, although, with these images surely your heart beat very hard.

He also mentioned that he was talking to them, but wanted to put out music and focus on it for a while. “Everyone involved in the movie was amazing, so I think it’s going to be great. I will enjoy watching it, I’m sure ”, he acknowledged.

It should be noted that this would not have been the singer’s first participation in the cinema, previously he was part of the cast of the war film “Dunkerque” by Christopher Nolan, where he played a soldier.

The publication of the images caused a total sensation on social networks, many applauded the splendid characterization of Styles as the Little Mermaid, and of course, they did not miss the opportunity to laugh for a while with funny comparisons.

In fact, there were those who joked with the real reason why he had rejected the role of Prince Eric, stating that it was because he wanted to be the little mermaid Ariel and not the heartthrob, others joked that by day he is an actor, musician and fashion icon and at night she becomes a beautiful mermaid under the sea.

In the same way, several users affirmed that these images were a preview of the live action of the aforementioned film, where the surprise was that Harry would actually be Princess Ariel.

One of the memes preferred by most Internet users was the one that compares the multifaceted talent of the Briton with the Mattel doll, Barbie, ensuring that the actor has appeared personified as multiple trades, jobs and characters, just like the famous doll.

In fact, in response to this logic, Internet users assured that Harry Styles was actually Barbie in secret, but this the public should not know, there is no doubt that people’s creativity has no limits, but when to make people laugh the others are about.