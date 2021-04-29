Charming from behind, Apolonia Lapiedra records it in a blue swimsuit | INSTAGRAM

In case you don’t know her yet, Apolonia Lapiedra is a model Y spanish actress who has stood out on the internet for her cute face, beautiful personality and beautiful figure in addition to her performances and excellent quality modeling where she shows that she is the best for what she does and that she enjoys it to the fullest.

That’s right, today we will address a story of this Beautiful young that does not stop surprising his Internet audience with his stories and such attractive publications, some captured by his own cell phone and others by Photo cameras in long professional sessions for various brands and production houses.

It is a video clip placed in their stories of Instagram in which she was wearing a blue swimsuit with which she decided to show her charms from its best angles and specifically from behind, placing the camera of his cell phone very close to those charms.

Although the video lasts very little, her fans were able to enjoy her incomparable beauty as well as that angle that we did not expect to see but that even made the audience feel grateful to her for showing it.

Of course, Apolonia Lapiedra will continue working and striving to the maximum doing what she likes the most, being one of the most important representatives of the entertainment industry for adults and also now of social networks, where she is breaking and winning every more and more followers.