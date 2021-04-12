

Charlyne yi accused James franco of being a “sexual predator” and claimed that she was “bribed” not to resign from The Disaster Artist: Masterpiece, after learning of the sexual assault allegations against the actor, while calling her colleague Seth Rogen a an accomplice to the situation.

The actress, who played the designer Safowa Bright-Asare in the Oscar-nominated film of 2017, posted on Instagram a few days ago that she had tried to leave the film due to complaints directed at Franco, 42, director and protagonist of the project. .

Yi, 35, said she tried to “break the legal contract” that bound her to the production, for which the filmmakers promised her a bigger role, something she understood as an attempted bribe.

“I cried and told them that this was the exact opposite of what I wanted, that I didn’t feel safe. working with a fucking sexual predatorYi wrote on his social network.

“They downplayed the situation and said that Franco was a predator last year and that he had changed … When I literally heard of him abusing new women that same week.”

Charlyne, who had previously acted with Rogen in the 2007 comedy Slightly Pregnant, claimed that Seth, 38, whose production company Point Gray Pictures produced the film, was guilty of not stopping the alleged crimes committed by Franco in time.

“Seth Rogen was one of the producers on this movie, so he definitely knows about bribery and why I quit. White men say it’s not their responsibility when they hold Franco accountable, or when they hold Seth Rogen and his facilitators accountable.

“So whose responsibility is it? The women and children who have post traumatic stress due to Franco? Or future targets of abuse? ”Mused the comedian.

This Saturday, Yi posted a second statement on Instagram complaining that women “did not feel safe” when speaking, blaming the police and “the media” for this.

Franco has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct since 2017, when a 17-year-old British schoolgirl, Lucy Clode, shared messages between herself and the actor, who was 35 at the time, inviting her to her hotel room.

The actor confirmed that he had sent the messages and said he was guilty of his “bad judgment.” A year later, Franco’s ex-girlfriend, Violet Paley, affirmed that he had forced her to practice oral sex in a car, an allegation that the actor denied.

Subsequently, Franco struck an undisclosed agreement with two students from his now-defunct Studio 4 acting school.

Actresses and alumni Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal alleged in a 2019 lawsuit that Franco forced them into explicit sexual situations Against his will, on the pretext that it was part of an acting course.

Franco’s school ran for three years (2014-2017) and had locations in both Los Angeles and New York.

The women (both students in 2014) alleged that Franco said he would cast them in his next films if they performed explicit scenes, explains the Daily Mail.

