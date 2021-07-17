Charlyn Corral dreams of returning to the Mexican National Team

Forward Charlyn Corral has become one of the most important signings in the Liga MX Femenil towards the Opening tournament 2021, after his successful passage in soccer in Spain with the Atletico Madrid and the I raised.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘W Sports‘, the attacker of the Pachuca gophers He confessed that despite not having contact with the coach Monica Vergara, dreams of wearing the colors of the Mexican National Team again.

“I have not had the opportunity to speak with Mónica Vergara. The fact of being here hopefully makes the approach take place. The selection issue will be given little by little, I am focused at this moment in Pachuca,” he said.

WANTS TO PLAY WITH THE #TRI In Exclusive Charlyn Corral mentioned to us that hopefully Mónica Vergara will call her to the Women’s National Team soon, since now she will be closer to being called up. #LaVozDelFutbol #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/PHk0zNhPYM – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) July 16, 2021

In addition, forward Charlyn Corral launched a message to club owners to focus more on their respective women’s teams to make Liga MX Femenil more competitive and even.

“I have invited the clubs to take that leap, to support and be more interested in their women’s teams, obviously having a more even league is better for the show,” he declared.

