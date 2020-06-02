Mexico City.- Already born Andre, made it known Sherlyn on their social networks. The baby He was born this Saturday and although there were some small complications, both are very good.

The actress appeared radiant and perfectly made up on her Instagram account to give the good news. In his stories he published a video with the news.

In a pink pajamas Sherlyn told her followers the details:

“My beautiful loves, thank you for all your messages. Yesterday André arrived, it was a day of a bit of a lot of chaos, that’s why I didn’t upload things, but bless God, we have a spectacular team, all of their doctors are wonderful… there was a substitute out there, but everything went very well ”.

That’s how Sherlyn communicated her happiness.

“Now I am already the mother of a spectacular child, who behaves very incredible, laughs a lot, did very well in his grade, the first was 9 and the second was 10. It is a medical rating, because if it were up to me Obviously I would put a million. “

Sherlyn promised in the next video to show her baby to thank her fans for their prayers.

And finally she described André as the man of her life.

“The man who came to change everything and turned my world into a place of rainbows, colorful sunsets, rain of light and shine, I love you, dear son, God knows how many places I spoke to you about you on your knees,” he wrote a few days before birth.

On the circumstances of the birth of his son, in the midst of a pandemic, weeks before he dedicated encouraging words:

“A hidden blessing came in a pandemic that has kept us doing introspection and reassessing what is truly important, love, hugging, being together and looking into each other’s eyes.”

Sherlyn is convinced that her son will reach a better world, in which its inhabitants have understood the importance of taking care of nature, the earth and animals.

“Don’t be afraid, my love, this will be a wonderful adventure …”

