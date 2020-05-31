Argentine artist Charly García was hospitalized for high fever and ailments compatible with Covid, the first test was negative. In studies “data-medium-file =” https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/charly_garcia.jpg?fit=300%2C150&ssl=1 “data-large-file = “https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/charly_garcia.jpg?fit=696%2C348&ssl=1” class = “size-full wp-image-262832” src = “https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/charly_garcia.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl=1” alt = “Charly García hospitalized” width = “696” height = “348” srcset = “https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/charly_garcia.jpg?w=800&ssl=1 800w, https: //i2.wp .com / regeneracion.mx / wp-content / uploads / 2020/05 / charly_garcia.jpg? resize = 300% 2C150 & ssl = 1 300w, https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/05 / charly_garcia.jpg? Resize = 768% 2C384 & ssl = 1 768w, https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/charly_garcia.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl = 1 696w “sizes =” (max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/>

Charly García was admitted this Saturday at the Institute of Diagnosis and Treatment, in Recoleta.

Admission due to a high fever condition, around 38 ° and with pain in the pelvis.

Immediately the musician, 68, underwent treatment to relieve pain.

The Argentine newspaper “El Clarín” published that the studies were carried out to determine if it could be treated of a coronavirus case, which was ruled out.

However, given the situation, it was not ruled out that tests for the disease continue to be carried out and it emerged that the clinical results of the studies would be from 18 hours.

With medication, fever and pain have decreased.

– (…), and other pathologies that may be causing the feverish state are being investigated; among them, the possibility of a urinary infection, said portal.

It is not the first time in the year that García has had to deal with health issues.

In January of this year, Due to the aftermath of a hip operation, he had to suspend the presentation at Cosquín Rock 2020.

Because of this lOr they replaced a group of soloists and bands that honored him by celebrating his music.

A week ago, Charly made news again after the announcement of her “First jazz album,” stressed the Argentine newspaper.

And it is a project that Roberto Pettinato started under the title Pettinato Plays García.

In this project the hero of local rock became involved to the point of having recorded the voices of three songs, and the keyboards and other instruments in seven.

Because I will always be soon to be reborn, because today I am younger than yesterday. Charly García 📸 pic.twitter.com/VltAjN8EP5 – filtering images (@filtered_images) May 30, 2020