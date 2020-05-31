The Argentine musician Charly García was hospitalized in an emergency yesterday morning, at the Institute of Diagnosis and Treatment in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, for presenting a feverish 38-degree condition and pelvic pain, he also tested negative for COVID-19 in the first test that was performed.

According to information from the Argentine newspaper Clarín, the 68-year-old composer underwent a treatment to lessen his pain and at the same time other studies were carried out to rule out the disease derived from the coronavirus.

Although the COVID-19 test was negative, the singer-songwriter will undergo other analyzes, as he could present a urinary infection which will be confirmed or dismissed in eighteen hours, when the results are ready, however until now, the medications have been able to decrease the fever and pain that initially presented

For García it is the second time in the year that he enters the hospital, because last January, due to an accident at his home that caused a trauma to his hip, he had to undergo surgery, for which he was forced to cancel his participation in the Cosquín Rock festival that takes place every year in the Argentine province of Córdoba.

His last live performance was on December 11, 2019 at the Luna Park stadium, in the Argentine capital, a concert that reviewed his career of more than 50 years and in which he played all his successes as well as songs from his latest album Random .

Carlos is considered an icon of Argentine rock. He is so far one of the Argentine musicians with the most Gardel de Oro awards to his credit with three statues obtained in 2002, 2003 and 2018.

He founded several Argentine rock bands such as Sui Géneris, Serú Girán and The Machine for Making Birds, and has a long career as a soloist.

With 47 official albums recorded in 49 (1969-2018) as a professional musician, plus four unofficial albums with unreleased tracks, he has an extensive career.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad