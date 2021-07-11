Charlottesville removes slavery symbols after four years of protests

July 10, 2021July 10, 2021

The American city of Charlottesville on Saturday removed the symbols of slavery and the racist past by dismantling several controversial statues, including those of two Confederate generals who had been at the origin of deadly clashes between far-right activists and anti-racist protesters in 2017.

The statues, of General Robert Lee, leader of the pro-slavery southern army during the Civil War, and of General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, both in uniform and on horseback, were found in two small parks near the historic center of this city. in the state of Virginia.

The municipal workers dismantled the two statues with a crane, to the cheers and applause of several dozen people.

“Removing this statue is a small step toward helping Charlottesville, Virginia, and the United States face the sin of having gone so far as to destroy black people for profit,” said City Mayor Nikuyah Walker. , before the start of operations.

In August 2017, hundreds of members of the far-right protested against the municipality’s plan to remove these statues, which many consider symbols of America’s racist and slave-owning past.

At the end of this demonstration, clashes broke out between white supremacists and counter-protesters.

A neo-Nazi sympathizer hit the anti-racist militants with a car, killing a 32-year-old woman, Heather Heyer, and wounding dozens of people.

The then president of the United States, Donald Trump, denounced the violence “from both sides”, provoking an avalanche of criticism.

The statues now removed will be stored until the city decides their fate, announced the city, which has received ten proposals from public or private organizations that want to recover them, including four from the state of Virginia.

Since the murder of African American George Floyd by a white policeman in May 2020, many monuments to the glory of the Confederate army have been removed.

Charlottesville had already removed in September 2020 the statue of a Confederate soldier erected in 1909.

Another statue, located in the center of the city and representing explorers whose discoveries led to the expansion of the white population to the west to the detriment of indigenous communities, was also dismantled after an emergency vote in the city council this noon.

The decision to dismantle it was made in 2019, but “we decided to take the opportunity to have the equipment and personnel available” this Saturday, a spokesman for the municipality told ..

A fourth statue will be dismantled Sunday on the campus of the University of Virginia, a spokesman for the institution told ..

It represents a general who fought against the British Army and then, after the war, against the Indian tribes to allow the expansion of the white settlers.

