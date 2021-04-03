Charlotte Hornets wins 97-114 over Indiana Pacers

04/03/2021 at 4:52 AM CEST

Charlotte hornets managed to win against Indiana Pacers away from home by 97-114 in a new day of the NBA. Locals come from losing home with Miami Heat by 87-92, so after this result they completed a streak of four consecutive defeats, while the visitors also lost away with Brooklyn nets by 111-89. Charlotte hornetsWith this result, he is left with one of the access places to the Play-off with 25 games won out of 48 played. For its part, Indiana PacersAfter the game, he would stay out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 21 games won out of 47 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

The first quarter had several lead changes in the electronic and ended with a score of 24-28. After this, during the second quarter the visitors managed to distance themselves in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial 13-2 and had a maximum difference of 11 points (46-57) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 25 -32. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 49-60 on the counter.

In the third quarter Indiana Pacers He reduced distances on the scoreboard and the fourth ended with a partial result of 27-24 and a total of 76-84. Finally, over the course of the last quarter Charlotte hornets he distanced himself again in the light, in fact, he got a partial during this quarter of 15-2 and reached a difference of 19 points (93-112) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 21-30, ending in this way the clash with a final result of 97-114 in favor of the visiting team.

During the match they highlighted Miles Bridges and Cody zeller for their participation in the match, after getting 23 points, one assist and 10 rebounds and 17 points, one assist and four rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Caris levert and Tj mcconnell, with 16 points, five assists and four rebounds and 12 points, seven assists and one rebound respectively.

After winning the match, the next clash of Charlotte hornets will be against Boston Celtics in it Td garden. For its part, Indiana Pacers you will see the faces with San antonio spurs in it At & t Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.