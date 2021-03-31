Charlotte Hornets clinches victory over Washington Wizards 104-114

03/31/2021 at 3:50 AM CEST

Charlotte hornets won Washington wizards away from home by 104-114 in a new NBA day. Previously, Washington Wizards players managed to win at home against Indiana Pacers 132-124, while Charlotte Hornets lost at home with Phoenix suns by 97-101. With this result, Charlotte hornets which would allow him to access the Play-off positions with 24 victories in 46 games played. For its part, Washington wizardsAfter the game, he would stay out of the Play-offs for now with 17 wins in 46 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had alternations on the scoreboard until ending with a 29-32. Later, during the second quarter the players of Charlotte hornets they distanced themselves in the electronic, in fact, they got a 16-2 run during the quarter and went on to win by 11 points (39-50) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 27-32. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 56-64 points before the break.

In the third quarter Charlotte hornets he managed to maintain his difference in the light until he finished with a partial result of 25-25 and a total of 81-89. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the visiting team managed to distance itself again on the scoreboard, went on to win by 11 points (85-96) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 23-25. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 104-114 for the visiting team players.

Much of the victory of Charlotte hornets was cemented from 26 points, six assists and 11 rebounds from Gordon hayward and the 27 points, four assists and seven rebounds of Terry rozier. The 22 points, 14 assists and 15 rebounds of Russell westbrook and the 30 points, three assists and four rebounds of Rui hachimura they were not enough for Washington wizards won the match.

After winning the match, the next duel of Charlotte hornets will be against Brooklyn nets in it Barclays Center. For its part, the next meeting of Washington wizards will be against Detroit Pistons in it Little Caesars Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.