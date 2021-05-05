Charlotte Hornets clinches victory over Detroit Pistons 99-102

05/05/2021 at 4:21 AM CEST

Charlotte hornets managed to win at home to Detroit Pistons by 99-102 on a new NBA day. The locals come from losing at home with Orlando Magic by 112-119, so after this result they completed a streak of five defeats in a row, while the visitors also lost at home with Miami Heat by 111-121. For the moment Charlotte hornets it would be left out of the play-off positions with 32 victories in 65 games played. For its part, Detroit PistonsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 19 games won out of 66 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was marked by the leadership of the Charlotte Hornets players, they came to be leading by seven points (19-26) and ended with a 28-30. Later, in the second quarter there were several changes of leader in the marker until finishing with a partial result of 21-23. After this, the players came to rest with a 49-53 on the counter.

During the third quarter the players of Charlotte hornets They increased their difference again, had a maximum difference of 10 points (68-78) until concluding with a partial result of 23-25 ​​and a total of 72-78. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the locals managed to get close on the scoreboard again, although it was insufficient to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 27-24. After all this, the match ended with a 99-102 result for the visitors.

During the match, they highlighted Lamelo Ball Y Terry rozier for his contributions to the team, after getting 23 points, six assists and seven rebounds and 18 points, six assists and two rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Hamidou Diallo Y Sekou Doumbouya for his interventions during the game, with 35 points and seven rebounds and 20 points, two assists and eight rebounds respectively.

On the next round of the NBA, Detroit Pistons you will see the faces with Memphis Grizzlies in the Little Caesars Arena. For his part, in the next meeting, Charlotte hornets will play against Chicago Bulls in the Spectrum Center. Check the full NBA schedule.