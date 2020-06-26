One of the divas that has given the most to speak during these weeks in the company. It comes from succeeding in the great event and in these complicated circumstances defend his reign. But neither that could show the surprise defeat to the champion Asuka with the help of Nia.

NXT Championship

A brand in full swing that with fighters who in other situations would not have counted in the same way, are winning the salary maintaining a duel of spectators against one of the companies that can do more damage at the moment such as AEW.

They are trying to reinvent themselves, and bringing the yellow mark to one of the most recognized faces of the entire company, could help to publicize the brand and especially the prestige of the championship. But not only that, someone who would demonstrate the true values ​​of being a champion, make us think of the advancement for the yellow brand.

In a triple threat against the two best of the brand such as his former opponent Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai he knew that the work and effort would have to be greater if he truly wanted to keep the title at his waist. She was defeated, one point less in her ego and pride.

WWE Championship (Women)

After his tragic defeat, he returned home to forget about the injuries sustained by the yellow mark. Her first rival would be the center of the entire women’s division, champion Asuka. After beating Nia twice in a row, she established herself as the best in the brand.

Her fight with Charlotte already came from afar, it was the only one that had defeated her and she has never been defeated, until now. With an injured arm after the fight with Nia, she played with a clear disadvantage and had to lose in the worst way known, by submission. Flair surrendered after falling victim to arm injuries.

It is time for you to take time to rest and fully recover. It is clear that it takes a long time without rest, and it is time for you to recover from all the wounds of so much fighting. When he returns, he will go straight for Nia. That she dedicated it behind the scenes, a special message.

