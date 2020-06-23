Charlotte Flair was taken off television this week during WWE RAW. The reason for his pause was reportedly elective surgery, but he may not return as soon as previously reported.

Charlotte’s surgery was not due to injury as previously reported, on the contrary, it was somewhat voluntary on her part. There are not many details about what it could be.

On the other hand, the report indicated that this surgery would keep her out for 6 weeks, but it seems that it will not be so.

Charlotte Flair will be out for the rest of 2020

A company source revealed to Talk Sport that “There is a 0 percent chance that Charlotte will return for SummerSlam”.

Sources also indicate that Flair will be out of action for much longer than the reported six weeks. It could be out until 2021 after taking a “long rest“

Sources told talkSPORT that Flair will take an extended break from WWE. The 34-year-old superstar has been a constant on the show for years and will take personal time and undergo surgery.

It is further reported that Charlotte Flair may return at the Royal Rumble event. This leaves a very large gap in the women’s division. The SummerSlam plan reported by Dave Meltzer was Nia Jax vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair. That does not seem possible now, with the new report that has been around.

