Charlotte Flair could defend her NXT title at all three WWE brands.

The new female champion of WWE NXT, Charlotte Flair You have recently stated that you would like to work in the top three brands of WWE: RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Journalist Alex McCarthy from the media TalkSport has commented on Twitter what Charlotte Flair has plans in mind about defending the women’s title NXT through the three brands of WWE. In addition, the new champion said she is quite excited to face female division fighters from NXT, with which the face has never been seen.

Flair, who also celebrated his birthday last Sunday, remains a superstar belonging to the red brand of RAW. However, since the last edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio it has been reported that Charlotte will be present both in RAW like in NXT. Notably, Dave Meltzer commented that the main reason for the victory of Charlotte Flair on Rhea Ripley it was because Flair wants to support NXT let the Wednesday Night War against AEW.

On the other hand, no details have yet been revealed about whether Flair I would work in live shows of NXT when the confinement due to Coronavirus is over.

Do you think the result of the match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley was correct?

