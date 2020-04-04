WrestleMania 36 Preview – NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley (s)

A few days after the most important weekend of the year for the world of wrestling, the fan community is increasingly excited to see the first edition of Wrestlemania It will span two consecutive nights. As its good motto says, “too big for just one night.”

This billboard of Wrestlemania Contains 16 bouts. Four of them belong to the women’s division, and one of those four contests will put the women’s title of NXT. This fight was one of the first to be confirmed for the event card, and will involve the current champion, Rhea Ripley, face the challenger, Charlotte Flair.

The beginning of the rivalry

The starting point of this rivalry took place months ago during the event of Royal Rumble 2020. Charlotte Flair She had a chance to win the women’s royal battle by defeating 29 other female fighters, and as a gift to win that battle, she could take on one of the three female champions in WWE.

The previous winners of the women’s royal battle made their decisions regarding the brands of WWE RAW or WWE SmackDown, but none so far chose to take the ticket for the championship of the yellow mark of WWE NXT. So, Charlotte Flair She took the privilege of being the first candidate in the great event to fight for the female title of NXT against the current champion, Rhea Ripley.

The moment when Charlotte Flair he let it be known to Rhea Ripley, resumes the event of NXT Takeover Portland, considered one of the highlights of this rivalry. Rhea Ripley he put his title on the line against Bianca Belair, and the champion ran the risk of losing the championship and changing the fate of WrestleMania 36. Nevertheless, Rhea managed to defend his title satisfactorily, but at the end of the fight, Charlotte Flair performed the star of the night appearance. Yet Flair He had not given his word to confirm his final decision, but the privilege he took to make that appearance that night led to the announcement of his combat against Rhea Ripley in WrestleMania 36.

The trajectories of both fighters

While Charlotte Flair She made her final decision, one of the reasons that helped her take the path to the women’s championship in WWE NXT it was just remembering his past. The Queenshe was the second superstar to be the female champion of NXT when he defeated Natalya in the finals of the 2015 tournament. Flair she was champion for 258 days promoting the women’s division along with Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch Y Bayley. After leaving NXT, Charlotte has been able to make history in WWE winning the women’s championship 10 times.

On the other hand we have Rhea Ripley It is not far behind during its trajectory either. One of the first most prominent appearances of Ripley in the company was in the 2018 edition of the women’s tournament Mae Young Classic. Her experience in the tournament would help her in the future to become the first female champion of NXT UK.

Following the career of Rhea, a few months ago she was the captain of the women’s team of NXT in the event of WWE Survivor Series. Thanks to her, the yellow brand managed to successfully conquer the event after applying a Riptide to Sasha Banks in combat. Another outstanding mention to mention was also her participation in the first female match of NXT War Games 2019. This would be another victory for his record, but we cannot forget the victory that he added during the last edition of NXT in 2019. Rhea Ripley ended the reign of 416 days of Shayna Baszler proclaiming herself as the new female champion of WWE NXT.

After several programs RAW and NXT where this rivalry has developed over the months, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley are two of the superstars from across the roster who are headed for WrestleMania 36, wanting to steal the event entirely.

Who do you think will come out of WrestleMania 36 as the WWE NXT Women’s Champion?

