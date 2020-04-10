Charlotte Flair talks about her experience at Wrestlemania 36. The fighter explained her experience yesterday at a press conference with international media.

Charlotte Flair talks about her experience at Wrestlemania 36

Yesterday afternoon, Wrestling planet he was lucky to be among the guests at the telephone press conference that gave Charlotte Flair and among other things he told us what it was like to work at Wrestlemania 36

Everyone tried to be calm, work together and do it in the best possible way and in the safest way. Normally when I’m focused on combat, I only look at that and not much about what is happening around me, but I can say that it was much calmer and quieter than at other times. But in terms of being there and being focused on combat that didn’t change for me Yes, I can tell you that the entire team of people who are normally in a stadium was much smaller and that in the backstage and locker room area there were much less people due to the limitations of the pandemic But on the subject of combat I was very focused on it and giving my best.

About what I thought that WWE keep doing the eventCharlotte told us the following

What is incredible is that a company puts all its efforts into making all the fans have a smile on their faces and not just one day but two, in these difficult times. This is what we did.

Charlotte also spoke about the level of NXT these days and how it has changed since she was there

It really is incredible to see how NXT has evolved and grown in recent years. I think that currently with NXT being the third brand of the company, we need a development brand to develop talents, since NXT should no longer be considered that, but the third brand of the company.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the web about WWE not to miss what happens in the world of Wrestling or any of the wrestlemania news Don’t miss a thing!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.