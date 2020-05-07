Charlotte Flair retains NXT title against Io Shirai

Charlotte Flair she is still the champion of WWE NXT after his fight against Io Shirai in the last episode of the yellow mark. The match ended in disqualification, after seeing that Flair he used a kendo stick to attack Shirai causing the end of the fight. At the end, Rhea Ripley appeared to do justice but Charlotte escaped.

How was the fight?

The combat begins with a struggle between both fighters. Io Shirai sends Charlotte Flair to the ropes, but Charlotte takes the momentum to attack the applicant with a shoulder tackle. Flair tries a big boot but Shirai dodges it. Flair goes after her rival and catches her with her legs to apply tweezers. Charlotte sends Io to the corner and gives him several machetes. Flair continues to dominate the fight until Shirai stands up and gives him several right hands until he sends her to the corner and there he puts pressure on him with his legs. Charlotte manages to escape and collapses Shirai against the canvas tapestry. We are going to commercials.

We go back from commercials and watch Shirai apply a super hurricanrrana to Charlotte Flair from the third string. Io tries the count but it is in 2. Both fighters proceed to a series of right hands but they are very even. Flair gives him a back breaker and stamps him against the corner, then he tries a moonsault but Io dodges it. Shirai propels herself with the help of the ropes and gives her a 619 to send her against the corner, where she punishes her there with a rushing avalanche. Io Shirai tries the count one more time but is still at 2. Shirai jumps onto the third rope for a Moonsault attempt but Flair dodges it, hits her with a Big Boot, tries the count and does not get to 3. Charlotte charges her opponent to apply a powerbomb, but Io inverts it with a hurricanrrana and sends it out of the ring. Io launches with a moonsault but fails. Flair attacks Shirai with a kendo stick and the match ends in disqualification.

Charlotte Flair retains the #WWENXT Women’s Championship against Io Shirai via DQ. Flair used a kendo stick to attack Io Shirai and later escaped when Rhea Ripley appeared at the end of the fight. pic.twitter.com/5nDwPuO8Zf – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) May 7, 2020

Rhea Ripley appears to do justice in the ring and Charlotte escapes with her title.

RHEA’S BACK … … And it looks like @MsCharlotteWWE doesn’t want ANY of @ RheaRipley_WWE’s BRUTALITY. #WWENXT #NXTWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/B24t4RgWYq – WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2020

After returning from the commercials, we see Rhea Ripley face off with Io Shirai and are separated by WWE referees and coaches.

Looks like @shirai_io didn’t appreciate @ RheaRipley_WWE’s help. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/S2yMZTJNXQ – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 7, 2020

