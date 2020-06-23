Charlotte Flair was unable to defeat Asuka this week on WWE RAW. This was followed by a backstage attack at the hands of Nia Jax. It appears that the attack was designed to write The Queen of Television.

Charlotte Flair injured

During the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer brought up the Charlotte Flair situation. She needs surgery, that’s why she was attacked behind the scenes. It is not known exactly how long he will be out of action. Dave said this:

“Then Charlotte Flair will have surgery, that’s the reason why they did what they did.” It is not that serious, I think he will return for SummerSlam, although I am not sure, I asked a couple of people and nobody knows the exact time, but he will definitely undergo surgery and that is the story to explain that he left, but I think they expected SummerSlam to be their comeback, but it’s not 100% either. “

It was pointed out that Flair’s injury has nothing to do with his shoulder really. That was just part of the kayfabe, but actually, his surgery isn’t related to the shoulder.

It looks like Rhea Ripley won’t get revenge on Charlotte Flair so soon. Otherwise, no one will be battling the second generation Superstar for a while. Flair is now off television and no one is 100% sure how long he will be gone.

This is another great loss for the WWE women’s division. He moves Becky out, due to her pregnancy. Charlotte Flair was positioned to take her place in first place. Now WWE will have to wait until The Queen is ready to return.

