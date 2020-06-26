Since WWE kicked Charlotte Flair off television during Monday’s Raw episode of being attacked by Nia Jax, there have been several conflicting reports on how long she will be away from WWE.

The common belief in reports is that you will undergo elective surgery. The deadline for his return is varied, as some have stated that he will not return until the Royal Rumble season, while some claim he will return at SummerSlam, which is scheduled for August.

Charlotte Flair confirms that she will only be gone for a couple of weeks

Former WWE Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Women’s Champion made an appearance on Sport Hiatus where she briefly commented on her break. According to Flair, she will only be leaving the company for a few weeks.

“Yes, I’ll only be gone for a few weeks. You can still see me on the wwe network, or check my social media for the most important updates while I’m away. “

Then he mentioned how he is part of many organizations with WWE, including “Girl Up”, which he can broadcast through social networks. “No one will miss me. They’re still going to feel like I’m there, basically, is what I’m saying. I left, but I didn’t really leave. “

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the player below (the time absent part can be found at minute 49:15):

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.