Charlotte Flair is one of the best fighters on planet earth and an important part of the women’s revolution in WWE. Either way, some fans have shown strong dissatisfaction with having her on television for so long and in the titular scene.

There is also another group of annoying fans who, without any support whatsoever and with complete ignorance of show sports, point out totally incorrect arguments, such as thinking that Flair is bad in the ring, or even the hackneyed allegation that all her success is due to being the daughter of Nature Boy.

Charlotte Flair lashes out at everyone who messes with her and attacks Nia Jax

Eventually Charlotte Flair decided to use the RAW Talk microphones to fend off her haters and lash out at Nia Jax

“I am the only person in WWE who works 365 days a year. I am not injured, I always am, I break my ass 365 days a year while others sit at home for a year and come back as challengers, those are the ones people should insult as they do me. Like Nia Jax who leaves for a few months and returns as a challenger. That is to have privileges. I deserve to win the Raw Women’s Championship for the sixth time. ”

What is a fact is that the creative team of the WWE should learn to handle Charlotte, since an excess of any character, will end up polarizing the fans and in many occasions causing strong rejection.

In WWE there are three individual women’s championships and one for couples, and with a fighter like Charlotte Flair, it is practically impossible to think that she is not on the scene competing for any of those medals.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.