Charlotte Flair and Otis on Miz TV this Friday on WWE SmackDown. Both events were announced last night during the WWE RAW celebration.

Last night two segments were announced that will occur this coming Friday on the SmackDown program.

The first one involves the current NXT women’s champion, Charlotte Flair, who will be making her presence in the blue brand Due to the new cross-brand invitation Drew McIntyre announced tonight on RAW.

Despite being the current NXT champion, the fighter continues to officially belong to the RAW red brand, which is the brand she was drafted last October.

On the other hand we have the winner of the Money in the Bank briefcase, Otis who will be the guest of The Miz for a new segment of Miz TV this Friday.

We will see what the fighter has to say since before he won the briefcase last Sunday, the fighter said that he would go for the couple titles with his partner Tucker if he managed to get the briefcase, now we can see if this is true or instead plans to do something else.

