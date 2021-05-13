Charlotte Brndstrm directing two other episodes of Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’

Amazon Studios has announced that Swedish-French director Charlotte Brndstrm has joined the creative team for the series of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ as director and co-executive producer.

Brndstrm will direct two episodes of this production that is currently filming in New Zealand to continue the work of the Spanish Juan Antonio Bayona, who has directed its first two episodes, and the British Chinese Wayne Che Yip, who for his part will direct another four episodes. .

Brndstrm was nominated for an Emmy Award for her work in the miniseries ‘Julie, Sword of the King’ (2004). He has also directed more than 30 feature films and miniseries, including episodes for such renowned productions as ‘Arrow’, ‘The man in the castle’, ‘Madam Secretary’, ‘Outlander’, ‘Counterpart’ or ‘The visitor’.

“I am very excited to be guided through Middle-earth by the vision of JD and Patrick, and immerse myself in the iconic world of JRR Tolkien. It is a great privilege to be in New Zealand to work with Amazon’s extraordinary group of creative talents. Studios, “Brndstrm comments in the statement issued by the company. “There are still countless things to see in Middle-earth, and great works to be done,” he adds, quoting Gimli.

The series of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ It is creatively led by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, who coordinate the writing team and act as showrunners. In turn, Payne, McKay and Bayona serve as executive producers alongside Beln Atienza (Bayona partner), Lindsey Weber (’10 Cloverfield Street’), Bruce Richmond (‘Game of Thrones’), Gene Kelly (‘Boardwalk Empire’) , Sharon Tal Yguado (‘Outcast’) and also screenwriters Gennifer Hutchison (‘Breaking Bad’), Jason Cahill (‘The Sopranos’) and Justin Doble (‘Stranger Things’).

In addition to being filmmakers, Wayne Che Yip and Charlotte Brndstrm will in turn serve as co-executive producers of this production that will consist of at least eight episodes budgeted in attention, more than 450 million dollars.

His technical team includes names such as production consultants Bryan Cogman (‘Game of Thrones’) and Stephany Folsom (‘Toy Story 4’); producer Ron Ames (‘The Aviator’); screenwriter and co-producer Helen Shang (‘Hannibal’); script consultant Glenise Mullins; costume designer Kate Hawley (‘Suicide Squad’); production designer Rick Heinrichs (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”); special effects supervisor Jason Smith (‘The Revenant’); Tolkien expert Tom Shippey; or the famous conceptual artist John Howe.

The series, produced by Amazon Studios with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Entertainment, brings to the screen the heroic legends of the Second Age of Middle-earth history for the first time. This peak drama takes place thousands of years before the events narrated in JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The series begins in a time of relative peace and follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the feared resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the Elven capital of Lindon, to the spectacular island kingdom of Nmenor, or the far reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will forge legacies that will live on long after they have been established. gone.

Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Crdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers. Daniel Weyman, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Simon Merrells, Geoff Morrell, Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen, Augustus Prew , Peter Tait, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker and Sara Zwangobani make up the main cast of this production to premiere on Prime Video in 2022.