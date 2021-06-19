Charlo vs Montiel: schedule, TV, billboard and where to watch

The big billboards call for Charlo, but so far Jermall hasn’t taken them. He will have a new fight in which he is a wide favorite.

Time and date: When is Jermall Charlo vs Juan Macías Montiel?

Jermall Charlo’s defense has been heavily criticized by his opponent. The American is blamed for not going for the big posters, but he arrives very motivated. Fight at home and you will have a lot of spotlights on you. The Charlo vs Montiel evening will take place this Saturday, June 19 at the Toyota Center in Houston (Texas) from 4:15 p.m. (local time). The main card will begin at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 23: 15/03: 00 hours.USA: 17: 15/21: 00 hours (ET) / 14: 15/18: 00 hours.Mexico: 16: 15/20: 00 hours.Colombia: 16: 15/20: 00 hours.Chili: 17: 15/21: 00 hours.Peru: 16: 15/20: 00 hours.

Television: On which channel to watch Jemall Charlo vs Juan Macías Montiel?

Showtime It is the television station in charge of producing the signal and selling it to the rest of the countries. Showtime will be in charge of offering the evening in the United States. Throughout Latin America it will be possible to follow through ESPN. Meanwhile, in Spain there is no television by which it can be seen.

Internet: How to follow Jermall Charlo vs Juan Macías Montiel live?

Jermall Charlo vs Juan Macías Montiel undercard: WBC Middleweight World Cup

Charlo vs Montiel stellar card Jermal Charlo vs Juan Macías Montiel: WBC World Middleweight Championship.Isaac Cruz vs Francisco Vargas: 10 rounds at lightweight.Angelo Leo vs Aaron Alameda: 10 rounds at super bantamweight.Chalro vs Montiel Gabriel Maestre vs Cody Crowley preliminary card: 10 rounds at welterweight.Alexis Salazar vs Jairo Ariel Rayman: 10 rounds at welterweight.Miguel Flores vs Diuhl Olguin: 8 rounds at featherweight.Richard Medina vs Omar Castillo: 8 rounds at featherweight.Willie Jones vs Brian Jones: 6 rounds at welterweight.Desmond Lyons vs Jose Israel Ibarra: 6 rounds at super featherweight.Michael Angeletti vs Luis Javier Valdes: 4 rounds in the super bantamweight.